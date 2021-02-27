Warming trend begins in Kansas City this weekend with chance of Saturday showers

The much-anticipated warming trend will begin Saturday with temperatures reaching the low 60s, but the day is expected to begin with patchy fog and scattered rain showers in the area south of Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“I’m expecting some areas of dense fog to develop,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star. “So the visibility south of Kansas City will start to get kind of cut down during the wee hours of the morning. And then low visibility will move into the metro, right around daybreak.”

The fog will leave the area after 9 a.m., replaced with sunny conditions. Then winds will pick up slightly but the temperature could reach 62 degrees.

By Saturday evening, a small rain system may make its way into the region, bringing with it a few scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder over on the Kansas side.

“But odds are it’ll just be kind of some fading rains moving through Kansas City, so don’t expect much rain out of this tomorrow evening or tomorrow night,” Lauria said.

Pleasant and warm conditions are expected for Sunday and for the rest of next week.