Got outdoor plans? Warm weekend awaits Kansas City after chance for stray showers

This weekend promises rather quiet and warm weather in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today (Friday), we’re going to be up close to 50 degrees,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’ll have clouds increasing and there’s a possibility for a few stray showers, but it’s a pretty low chance.”

The metro will most likely stay dry during the afternoon, although clouds will be increasing especially after the lunch hour. The rain will be hit-and-miss, with some not seeing a drop, she said.

“As we head into tonight’s forecast, those clouds will start to depart,” Ritter said. “We’ll get comfortable overnight but not terribly cold as we drop into the mid 30s. And tomorrow, we’re going to be back up into the 60s with another slim chance of rain tomorrow evening into Sunday morning.”

The warm weather conditions spills over into next week, according to her forecast.

