Weather Friday to be seasonable for February, but Saturday jumps to a high of 63

Seasonable weather will stick around Friday, but a warm up is on the way, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Friday’s high will be in the mid-to-upper 40s around the Kansas City area.

“We’ll have sunshine in the morning, clouds in the afternoon,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star. “The clouds coming about in the afternoon — a sign of some moisture moving up from the south.”

That could bring some isolated showers or sprinkles around rush hour.

“The pay off behind this system is warmer weather on Saturday,” Lauria said. “Temperatures are going to warm up to around 63, kind of breezy in the afternoon.”

Sunday’s high drops to 50 while Monday’s is 56.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.