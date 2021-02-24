Kansas City to get reality check day after temperatures climbed to near 70 at KCI

A cold front will bring the Kansas City area back to reality a day after temperatures soared to near 70 degrees at Kansas City International Airport, according to a forecast by FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, behind a cold front, we have a little reality check and our highs are going to be actually back in the 40s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Low to mid-40s expected throughout the afternoon, but it’s going to stay quiet weather wise.”

That’s about normal for the Kansas City area, which typically sees temperatures reach highs around 50 degrees for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Weather conditions for the next few days would best be described as “quiet,” according to Ritter. Temperatures will remain normal, climbing into the mid-40s on Thursday and upper 40s, maybe 50 degrees on Friday.

Temperatures will be cooler today on the backside of the cold front. Breezy winds make it feel a bit colder, more like the 30s all day long. Grab some layer! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/EmN5NJGqes — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) February 24, 2021

“There may be some rain around in a few spots on Friday but it shouldn’t be a huge deal,” she said. “Notice there’s rain showing up off to our north and west and it quickly glances by here mainly during the overnight period.”

The quiet and dry weather conditions return on Saturday as temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 50s, Ritter said. On Sunday, there’s a few more patchy chances for rain.

“But otherwise it’s looking pretty comfortable heading into the first couple of days of March,” Ritter said.

