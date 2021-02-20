Spring-like temperatures in Kansas City metro forecast. But first, more snow and rain

Sunshine and 60 degree weather are in the forecast for Kansas City next week, but first the metro will see clouds and a slight cool down this weekend leading into another winter storm.

Saturday will see partly cloudy skies and a high of 41 degrees, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star. But Sunday will drop to a high of 36 with a “bit of rain-snow mix” in the early hours and rain in the afternoon.

Some light snow and freezing drizzle could cause concerns around the metro early Sunday morning.

“So if you are traveling early tomorrow, take it slow,” Countee said. “Watch out for some slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses and other elevated areas.”

Slick roads could persist in the northern metro throughout the day Sunday, but the area will see dry conditions moving into the evening.

Monday will stay partly cloudy with a high of 55. Tuesday is when Kansas City will have spring-like temperatures and sunny skies with a high of 63 degrees.

Another system will move into the area late next week, dropping temperatures back to the mid and low 40s. Low temperatures will remain below freezing throughout the week.

