“Goodness knows we deserve it,” milder and warmer Kansas City temperatures in store soon

The warming trend is expected to continue this weekend with a mixture of clouds and sunshine as temperatures climb well above the freezing mark, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“I think (Saturday) afternoon, we’ll have a mixture of clouds and sunshine out there. Then as we head towards (Saturday) night, the clouds thicken up,” said Lauria, who provides The Star with a weather update.

On Sunday, there is a chance of some light snow accompanied by a freezing mist, perhaps a few ice pellets. But that’ll be about it.

“And then after that, warmer air floods into the middle part of the country Monday,” he said.

Conditions will vastly improve overnight Monday with temperatures reaching the middle 50s. On Tuesday, conditions are expected to be much warmer with the high hitting the low 60s, Lauria said.

“So let’s enjoy a couple of days next week with some milder temperatures,” he said. “and goodness knows we deserve it.”