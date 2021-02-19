Kansas City to see warmer weather before weekend winter storm brings rain and snow

The Kansas City area for the first time in two weeks could see temperatures climb above freezing, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later today we’re going to be the warmest we’ve been since the fifth of February as we see our afternoon highs climbing up close to 32 degrees,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The metro got off to a cold start Friday with overnight lows dropping to the single digits at Kansas City International Airport. The wind chill made it feel like it was a few degrees below zero.

The warm-up will continue with Saturday being even warmer, which will be a welcomed change of pace from the prolonged cold spell that plunged the metro into sub-zero temperatures.

“But by Sunday, we’re going to have a little minor setback,” Ritter said. “We have our next storm system developing. A rain snow mix is likely around the region starting in the morning out to our west, ending out to the east or in the afternoon.”

The metro area will then settle into a much warmer weather pattern as highs soar to the upper 50s to near 60s by Tuesday, she said.

