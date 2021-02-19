Here’s what to expect from Kansas City’s next winter storm this weekend

Kansas City’s path toward warmer weather will hit a slight speed bump this weekend, as a winter storm moves through the region bringing cold rain and possibly snow for some, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 32 degrees on Friday and 38 degrees on Saturday, according to her forecast.

“For the first time in two weeks we will likely see the freezing mark here in Kansas City — going above and beyond that for Saturday,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “So if you don’t reach it today, it’s likely that everyone gets in on those temperatures into the start of your weekend.”

However, the next winter storm system is forecast to move through the Kansas City area Sunday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures. The metro is expected to remain in the mid-30s, Bogowith said.

“We’re also going to see some chances for some precipitation for some of you,” she said. “That could mean a little snow, and that’ll be right along and north of (U.S.) 36 Highway. There could be some very, very minor accumulations.”

A wintry mix or some cold rain could reach into the northern side of the metro as the system moves east, exiting out of the area the second half of the day Sunday.

Sunshine returns Monday, along with southerly winds which which will kick temperatures up quite a bit. High temperatures are expected to be in the lower 50s Monday and near 60 degrees Tuesday.

“A cold front arrives Wednesday, knocking temperatures down for Thursday,” Bogowith said. “But let’s focus on the start of early next week —Monday through Wednesday finally back above average.”

The average temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is the upper 40s, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.