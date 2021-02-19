See snowy KC landmarks from above. Can you identify them?

The Kansas City area has been covered in a blanket of snow for nearly two weeks now. Snow that fell on February 6, and subsequent snowfalls since then has had little to challenge its frozen state since daily high temperatures in the area have not risen above freezing in that two week span.

A blanket of snow can change our perception of our surroundings. Once familiar landmarks are camouflaged with a coating of nothing but white. On a day without sunshine and shadows it’s difficult to tell where some things end and some things begin.

Watch this video shot from a drone to see if you can recognize these familiar Kansas City area landmarks while covered in a blanket of snow.