Over 1,100 crimes reported in Kansas City the week of Jan. 31. How many were near you?

Non-aggravated domestic violence assaults topped the list of more than 1,100 crimes reported in Kansas City during the week of Jan. 31, according to The Star’s crime map created with data released by the city.

From Jan. 31 through Feb. 6, Kansas City police received 102 reports of non-aggravated domestic assaults, which account for 9% of all crimes reported that week.

Aggravated assaults and the theft of items from an auto tied at 95 for the next frequently reported crimes for that week.

Police also received 77 reports of stolen autos, 72 of property damage and 62 of shoplifting, according to the data.

Other top reported crimes for that week include 49 aggravated domestic assaults, 45 non-aggravated assaults and 39 trespassing.

In total, there were a total of 1,131 crimes reported for that week.

The map displays the locations of offenses with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. The map includes filters for different types of crime, and selecting a filter allows users to see only the occurrences of that crime.

