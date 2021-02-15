“We’ll be lucky to hit zero” in KC as arctic blast continues to cut through region

The Kansas City region broke a record for frigid temperatures early Monday when weather conditions dipped to the 10-degrees below zero mark.

It shattered the coldest day on record for Feb. 15 dating back to 1936, when temperatures hit six-degrees below zero, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“We’ll be lucky to hit zero, so another record likely to fall later today and then heading into Tuesday,” said Bogowith, who provides a weather update to The Star.

Record cold temperatures also hit the Dallas/Fort Worth area early Monday. Temperatures were 4 degrees at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, breaking the previous record low for Feb. 15 of 15 degrees set in 1909, The Fort Worth-Star Telegram reported.

Conditions are not expected to improve much on Tuesday, when another record day could occur. The forecast calls for temperatures to fall to 15-degrees below zero. Expect dangerous wind-chills and single-digit temperatures for the high.

“Throw on top of the cold air and the cold temperatures, a little snow,” she said.

Some portions of the Kansas City area could see an inch of snowfall and some areas to the south might receive more.

Additional frigid conditions and a chance of snow are in the forecast for Wednesday. Then a midweek warm up is expected.

“It’s a slow climb close to the 30-degree mark by Friday,” Bogowith said. “Finally friends, we will be back above freezing.”