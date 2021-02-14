Snow showers to last through Valentine’s Day evening as KC temps stay near zero

Light snow will continue falling through most of the daylight hours Sunday in Kansas City as temperatures remain dangerously cold, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“Any Valentine’s Day dinner plans that you have may be impacted by some more light snow, first on the Kansas side around 6 o’clock, then crossing over onto the Missouri side just a few hours after that,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

There could be a temporary break in the snow around 3 p.m., Countee said, encouraging people to take advantage of the lapse in precipitation to plow or salt driveways and walkways.

Sunday isn’t expected to warm up past 3 degrees. Overnight it could dip to -5 with a high of 4 on Monday.

Snow returns to the forecast Monday morning, with the metro looking at the chance of two to four inches of snow come the afternoon. But, Countee said, all snow should be out of the region by 5 p.m. Monday.

Areas north of the metro will likely only see a dusting of snow Monday, while counties south of the metro could see up to six inches of powder.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning through 6 p.m. Monday, cautioning that wind chills as cold as -30 degrees are possible around the metro. This means that skin exposed to the cold could develop frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

“Over the next few days, we still have bitter cold to contend with,” Countee said. ”We’re going to be threatening or breaking cold weather records all the way through Tuesday, especially during the morning.”

A low temperature record will likely be broken overnight Monday into Tuesday morning as clouds move away and the temperatures drops to about -13 degrees, Countee said.

But after Tuesday, the temperatures are on an upward trajectory through the rest of the week.

“High pressure that’s been throwing the arctic air our way will finally start to move towards the northeastern United States,” he said. “That’ll switch our wind direction around finally and warm us up.”

Wednesday temperatures will likely hit the upper teens; Thursday will be in the mid-20s and the metro area will see above-freezing temperatures again come Friday and Saturday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.