Evergy asking customers to conserve electricity use as KC remains dangerously cold

Evergy, the provider of electricity for most of the Kansas City region, has asked customers to conserve electricity use “as much as possible” until Wednesday to avoid possible power outages.

The Southwest Power Pool, a regional power consortium, made the request, saying the region’s “coldest weather in decades” made electricity shortages possible, Evergy said in a news release Sunday.

“Everybody doing their part to save electricity the next few days will help us make sure the power supply continues to best serve the region’s needs,” Kevin Bryant, Evergy’s chief operating officer, said in the release.

The company suggested customers turn their thermostats between 68 and 65 degrees and turn off unnecessary lights, among other things.

The request came as temperatures remain dangerously cold in Kansas City. They could dip overnight to -5 with a high of 4 on Monday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning through 6 p.m. Monday, cautioning that wind chills as cold as -30 degrees are possible across the metro.

After Tuesday, temperatures will be on an upward trajectory through the rest of the week. Wednesday temperatures will likely hit the upper teens.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre contributed to this report.