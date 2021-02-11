Stuck in a deep freeze, Kansas City braces for even colder weather conditions

Think you’re cold now Kansas City? Just you wait.

Arctic air will be moving into the metro area, sending already dangerously cold temperatures plunging.

“Today we are just seeing our temperatures remain in the deep freeze here in Kansas City and it gets even colder as this air up in the northern plains will be sinking even more so to the south, closer and closer to Kansas City,” said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“This arctic blast of air is settling in for the upcoming weekend so we’re going to watch our temperatures to continue to nosedive.”

Temperatures are expected to reach 16 degrees later on Thursday, but overnight they will tumble to around 6 degrees. And if you factor in the winds it will feel much colder.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City has issued a wind chill advisory that begins at midnight Thursday and lasts until noon Friday. Wind chills are expected to plunge as low as -10 to -20 degrees, with northern Missouri and northeast Kansas seeing the coldest values.

“The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” the weather service said.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the entire forecast area starting at midnight tonight, continuing through noon Friday. Wind chills as low as -10 to -20 are likely with northern MO and northeast KS seeing the lower end of those values. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 11, 2021

“Some snow arrives overnight Friday into early morning hours on Saturday,” Bogowith said.

Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the single digits this weekend. Highs will be around 5 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with low temperatures falling to around zero on each of those days. Temperatures will dip below zero on Tuesday morning, she said.

There’s also a chance for light snow Sunday into Monday in the forecast.

“Wednesday of next week, we’re up to a balmy 20 degrees, but we’ll also throw in another chance for some snow,” Bogowith said.

