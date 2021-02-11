1 killed, 4 injured in suspected alcohol-related crossover crash in Independence

One person died and four others were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a suspected alcohol-related crossover crash on Little Blue Parkway in Independence, police said in a press release.

The fatal wreck involving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2019 Nissan Sentra occurred about 8:20 p.m. on Little Blue Parkway just south of Truman road, according to Sgt. Steven Boles with the Independence Police Department.

The driver of the Tahoe was headed south on Little Blue Parkway when he lost control and crossed over into the northbound lanes. The Tahoe collided with the Sentra, which was headed north.

The driver of the Sentra, and three passengers, were taken to a nearby hospital, where the driver died shortly thereafter. One of the passengers remained in critical condition while the other two passengers had significant injuries but were in stable condition, Boles said.

The driver of the Tahoe was also taken to a hospital for treatment of significant injuries. He was in stable condition, he said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but driving while under the influence of alcohol appears to be a contributing factor, Bole said.