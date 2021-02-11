Over 1,050 crimes reported in Kansas City the week of Jan. 17. How many were near you?

The theft of items from automobiles topped the list of more than 1,050 crimes reported in Kansas City during the week of Jan. 17, according to The Star’s crime map created with data released by the city.

From Jan. 17 through Jan. 23, Kansas City police received 92 reports of theft of items from automobiles, which account for almost 9% of all crimes reported that week.

Non-aggravated domestic violence assaults crimes were the next frequently reported crime at 91 followed by 86 for both stolen autos and aggravated assaults.

Police also received 69 reports of property damage, 44 of non-aggravated assaults and 43 of shoplifting, according to the data.

Other top reported crimes for that week include 38 thefts of auto parts or accessories from automobiles, 34 armed street robberies and 32 stealing from a building or residence.

In total, there were a total of 1,056 crimes reported for that week. For the week of Jan. 10, there were a total of 404 crimes reported.

The map displays the locations of offenses with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. The map includes filters for different types of crime, and selecting a filter allows users to see only the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Kansas City for the week of January 17th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Kansas City address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for an offense. KCPD Information Technology provides the data.