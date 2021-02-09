Roads remain hazardous in Kansas City as worst of dangerous cold arrives this weekend

Roads in the Kansas City remained snow and ice covered making hazardous conditions for the morning commute Tuesday. A car slid off of southbound Interstate 453 near 87th Street in south Kansas City. Kansas City Scout traffic camera

Roads in the Kansas City area remained covered in snow and ice Tuesday morning despite a little reprieve from accumulating snow, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

“The roads are still very dangerous this A.M. Please take caution!,” the weather service said. “Back at it with the lightly accumulating snow later tonight and Wednesday.”

Several school districts in the Kansas City area either canceled classes or turned to remote learning Tuesday.

Numerous crashes were reported Tuesday morning including one that involved a jack-knifed semitractor-trailer that blocked the southbound lanes of Bruce R. Watkins Drive. Traffic was forced to exit U.S. 71 at 39th Street to get around the crash.

A multiple vehicle crash was reported along westbound Interstate 435 near 103rd Street in south Kansas City, a vehicle crash/slide-off along southbound I-435 past 87th Street, also in south Kansas City, and a multiple vehicle crash along northbound Interstate 35 near the Cambridge Circle headed into downtown Kansas City.

The Smithville Area Fire Protection District shared a short video on Twitter that showed just how icy the conditions were on southbound U.S. 169 in the Kansas City’s northland.

“That shine/reflection is 100% ice coverage,” the fire department said.

Weather conditions also remained dangerously cold. It was 8 degrees with a wind chill of -6 degrees shortly before 7 a.m. at Kansas City International Airport.

The Kansas City area won’t get much warmer either as the high temperature on Tuesday is expected to be in the mid-teens on Tuesday and Wednesday and possible 20 on Thursday, according to the weather service.

The worst of the prolonged cold snap is expected to arrive this weekend. Overnight lows will drop well below zero and daytime highs will struggle to make it back above zero, according to the weather service.

There will be a chance for snow each day Wednesday through Saturday.

RideKC said buses were running on regular routes and schedules. RideKC Freedom and Micro Transit were in Phase A with possible delays of 30 to 60 minutes.

RideKC also had warming buses at:

▪ East Village Transit Center, 5 a.m. until the temperature reaches 10 degrees.

▪ Mission Transit Center, 6:30-10:30 a.m.

▪ Independence Transit Center, 9 .m.

▪ 47th & State Midtown KCK Transit Center, Community Room.

The Prairie Village Police Department reported that a large water main break temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of 75th Street at Lamar Avenue. One lane reopened, but drivers were urged to use caution in the area because of icy conditions.

Kansas City said it will have its day shift crews out to resume salting and plowing. Trash pickup will resume on a holiday schedule, however, there will be no recycling or bulky item pickup for the rest of the week.