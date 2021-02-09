Weather again forces some Kansas City schools to remote learning, canceled classes

Snow partially covered a tether ball on the playground at Pawnee Elementary School in Overland Park on Friday, January 24, 2020. A majority of school districts in the area were closed due to the snowfall. cochsner@kcstar.com

Extreme cold and dangerous road conditions Tuesday forced a number of schools across the metro to either cancel classes or turn to remote learning.

Many people across the metro woke up Tuesday to roadways still covered in snow and ice. Weather conditions also remained dangerously cold. It was 8 degrees with a wind chill of -6 degrees shortly before 7 a.m. at Kansas City International Airport.

Due to the hazardous weather, some districts canceled class completely, including the Independence School District and Harrisonville Schools.

Central School District, Lee’s Summit Schools, Belton School District, Kearney School District, Park Hills Schools and Ray-Pec Schools opted for a day of virtual learning.

STA at the Missouri Innovation Campus also made Tuesday’s classes virtual.

A full list of school closures and cancellations can be found here.