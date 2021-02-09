Local

Weather again forces some Kansas City schools to remote learning, canceled classes

Snow partially covered a tether ball on the playground at Pawnee Elementary School in Overland Park on Friday, January 24, 2020. A majority of school districts in the area were closed due to the snowfall.
Snow partially covered a tether ball on the playground at Pawnee Elementary School in Overland Park on Friday, January 24, 2020. A majority of school districts in the area were closed due to the snowfall. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com

Extreme cold and dangerous road conditions Tuesday forced a number of schools across the metro to either cancel classes or turn to remote learning.

Many people across the metro woke up Tuesday to roadways still covered in snow and ice. Weather conditions also remained dangerously cold. It was 8 degrees with a wind chill of -6 degrees shortly before 7 a.m. at Kansas City International Airport.

Due to the hazardous weather, some districts canceled class completely, including the Independence School District and Harrisonville Schools.

Central School District, Lee’s Summit Schools, Belton School District, Kearney School District, Park Hills Schools and Ray-Pec Schools opted for a day of virtual learning.

STA at the Missouri Innovation Campus also made Tuesday’s classes virtual.

A full list of school closures and cancellations can be found here.

Full list of weather closings, delays in the KC metro area

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre covers breaking news for the Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, she covered crime and courts for the Des Moines Register. Spoerre is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she studied journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service