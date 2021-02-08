Frigid temps will persist this week in KC with some days in the single digits

Bitterly cold temperatures will continue throughout this week and into the weekend in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Tuesday’s high is 10.

A band of snow will arrive Wednesday.

“It is a brutally cold air mass that is going to get snowier, I think as we head towards Wednesday and Thursday,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star.

A dusting to 2 inches of snow may fall.

Lauria said he is watching another system that will hit this weekend and could even break records.

In Kansas City weather history, there have been 18 days with high temperatures below zero. The last time was Dec. 22, 1989.

“It’s not out of the question over the weekend, something like that could happen,” Lauria said.

