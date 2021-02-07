Super Bowl Sunday: it’s 7 degrees and snowing in Kansas City. In Tampa, it’s 70

As the Chiefs begin fighting for a back-to-back Super Bowl championship in Tampa Bay, Florida, where the temperature is in the 70s, Kansas Citians back home face temperatures well below freezing coupled with the possibility of additional snow come kickoff.

By the start of the game at 5:30 p.m., the temperature will be about 13 degrees in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“This afternoon, as we head towards kickoff, we’re still going to have a little bit of snow, especially north of I-70, away from Kansas City, but I still think we can hold onto flurries here in town,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

He said some snow if possible on both sides of Interstate 70 this evening.

“By the end of the night tonight, as we’re hopefully celebrating a Chiefs victory there down in Tampa, we could see anywhere from a dusting to two inches for Kansas City,” he said.

And more snow could follow. Monday could see anywhere from one to three more inches of snow, creating the possibility of slick road conditions through Monday night.

“Temperatures will struggle to warm up,” Countee said of the coming week in which overnight lows are not expected to exceed 6 degrees and daytime highs aren’t likely to warm up beyond 16 degrees.

By the end of next week, the overnight lows are forecast to drop below zero.

“We may be dealing with the coldest air of this arctic blast this upcoming Friday and Saturday,” Countee said. “Still, a lot of cold and a lot of snow to worry about until then.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.