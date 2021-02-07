Missouri health officials confirm first case of more contagious UK COVID-19 variant

The first confirmed case of a new variant of COVID-19 has been reported in the state of Missouri, health officials said late Saturday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported finding the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in an adult in Marion County, Missouri. To protect the privacy of the individual, the health department released no additional information about the patient.

“We were notified today of this first B.1.1.7 variant case in Missouri, and we are working closely with the local public health agency to ensure appropriate measures are being taken regarding contact tracing and isolation and quarantine protocols,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS.

The new variant was first discovered in the U.K. in September 2020, making its way to the U.S. in December. Kansas reported its first case of the U.K. variant on Wednesday in Ellis County. The new variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is more easily transmissible, making it more contagious.

There’s been no evidence, DHSS said, to suggest that this variant has any impact on the severity of disease or vaccine efficacy.

Across the U.S., 611 cases have been reported to the CDC as of Feb. 4, with 33 states reporting cases so far. Florida has reported the most cases of any state, with 187 as of Feb. 4, followed by California’s 145 cases of the new variant.

DHSS continues to advise individuals to wear a mask, practice good handwashing and physical distancing, and to stay home if not feeling well. DHSS also encourages people to get tested if they experience any symptoms or suspect they’ve been exposed to anyone with COVID-19.

In addition to the UK variant, mutated coronavirus that were first identified in South Africa and Brazil have now been detected in the U.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said late last month that the best recipe to prevent more mutations is to accelerate the pace of vaccinations. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines appear to protect against the new variants.

As of Saturday, Missouri has distributed 961,525 vaccine doses with 583,949 administered, according to the CDC. The state reported the number of total doses as 683,049, which covers 8.6% of the population.

Missouri on Saturday reported 465,448 cases and 7,142 deaths total. The seven-day positive test rate — based on PCR tests — was 8.6%, according to DHSS.

Across the Kansas City metropolitan area 328 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, pushing the weekly average to the lowest it’s been in since mid-October, according to data tracked by The Star.