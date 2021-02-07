MADD requests meeting with Chiefs owners after crash leaves young girl hospitalized

The family of a 5-year-old critically injured in a Thursday night crash has started a GoFundMe.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving has requested a meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt after a three-vehicle crash involving assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition Thursday.

MADD put out a statement saying they were “heartbroken” to learn about the “incredibly shocking, devastating tragedy” involving Reid, who is also the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

In the statement signed by MADD National President Alex Otte, the non-profit promised to double MADD’s efforts with the Chiefs to educate players, staff and fans on the consequences of impaired driving.

“The decision to drink and drive and put lives at risk must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law every time,” Otte wrote. “No excuses or exceptions.”

Kansas City police have not confirmed whether Reid was driving under the influence. Kansas City TV station KSHB reported that Reid told police he’d had a few drinks. A spokesman for KCPD said the investigation would require a toxicology report.

In a separate letter addressed to Hunt, Meghan Carter, Director of Field Operations for MADD, wrote that the group was “deeply concerned” to learn of Reid’s involvement in the crash. MADD has a partnership in place with the Chiefs to educate rookies on the risks of impaired driving.

“MADD can provide the resources and reasons to never drive impaired, but leadership to end impaired driving must come from within the Kansas City Chiefs Organization from the highest level,” Carter wrote. “A careless and selfish decision by a Chiefs coach to drive impaired undermines that message, as well as the integrity of your organization...

“I would like to meet with you to discuss in person our concerns, proposed steps going forward, and how MADD and the Kansas City Chiefs can work more effectively together with both the staff and the athletes to ensure this never happens again.”

MADD said it is also extending services to the injured children and their families.

A fundraiser for the 5-year-old girl who was critically injured has raised more than $142,000 as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

According to the GoFundMe launched Saturday by the girl’s family, the child suffered swelling and bleeding in and around her brain. She remained in critical condition at the time, “and hasn’t woken since the crash,” according to the online post. No updates on her condition have been available since.

More than 3,700 people have donated to the fundraiser, the contributions of which will go to the hospital bills and weeks of missed work for the child’s mother.

The crash

On Thursday evening, a gray Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and stopped on the southbound ramp from Stadium Drive to I-435, Capt. David Jackson, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said in an email Friday.

The Impala’s flashers were on at first, but the battery was dying, police said. The driver called his cousins for help, and they parked their silver Chevrolet Traverse south of the Impala with their lights on.

At about 9:10 p.m., a white Ram Laramie Sport pickup, driving on the ramp to get on I-435, struck the left front of the Impala before continuing south and slamming into the Traverse. The drivers of both the Impala and the Traverse and a front seat passenger were not injured.

The 5-year-old was drifting in and out of consciousness when transported to the hospital, audio of police dispatches indicates.

A 4-year-old with injuries that were not life-threatening was also taken to the hospital.

The Star previously reported the pickup driver had injuries that were not life-threatening. Kansas City TV station KSHB reported the pickup was driven by Reid, 35.

According to KSHB, a police officer said they could smell “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” and noticed Reid’s eyes were “bloodshot and red.” Reid allegedly told police he’d consumed “two to three drinks,” KSHB reported, citing a search warrant application.

Police did not identify Reid, but the Chiefs said in a statement Friday afternoon that they are aware of Reid’s involvement.

“We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” the Chiefs said in a statement.

Andy Reid will coach the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Tampa, according to the AFC pool report completed by The Star’s Herbie Teope.

But Britt Reid did not make the trip. According to ESPN reporter Dianna Russini, he is in the hospital and could remain there for days.

Jackson, the KCPD spokesman, could not confirm Reid’s hospitalization, but he did not dispute other media reports. Jackson said the crash remains under investigation and he could not comment any further.

On Saturday, Jackson reiterated that the crash investigation could take weeks to complete. Investigators would need toxicology, crash reconstruction results and interviews from witnesses.

The case file would then be presented to the Jackson County prosecutor who will determine whether criminal charges would be filed.

“Most criminal investigations take weeks to investigate. This is no different,” Jackson said in an email statement Saturday. “We treat each case with respect regardless of who is involved.”

In 2008, Britt Reid pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance in the Philadelphia area.

The Star’s Judy Thomas, Glenn E. Rice, Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell contributed to this report.