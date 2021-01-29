“It’s going to be a wet miserable day,” rainfall expected in Kansas City on Saturday

Weather conditions Saturday in Kansas City will be mild, but the rain will start early and continue well into the evening, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

The rain showers are expected to develop from the southwest just around daybreak and then settle into the Kansas City area between 7 and 9 a.m.

“And once it gets here, it’s going to stick around through the morning, into the afternoon, and probably at least on a shower-type basis, even into the evening,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“So this is going to be a wet miserable day for Kansas City,” he said.

Temperatures will reach into the 40s but the slight chance of snow flurries is not totally out of the question.

Windy conditions are in the forecast for Sunday, but much milder and more pleasant conditions are expected for next week.

“And then a stronger storm comes in and that’s going to drop our temperatures in time for the big weekend,” he said, referring to Super Bowl weekend.