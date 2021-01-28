Kansas City could get 1 inch of rain this weekend as storm system sweeps through

A storm is making its way towards Kansas City, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria said.

”We’re watching a storm system,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star. “It’s doing some crazy things out towards California, central California, with incredible mountain snow and incredible rain.”

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer Friday, but the system will begin to move into the area Friday night.

“Then the rain develops first thing Saturday morning and once it starts, it may be raining for a good part of the day,” Lauria said.

The Kansas City metro could get up to 1 inch of rain.

Sunday will be blustery with a high of 35. Monday’s high is 42 and temperatures return to the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.