‘Good deal of rainfall’ expected in Kansas City from storm that may bring bit of snow

A winter storm is expected to bring as much as an inch of rain, maybe even a bit of snow, to the Kansas City area this weekend, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“This afternoon: A little bit less sunshine, more clouds but we are still getting to about 50 degrees here in town all thanks to that south wind right around 15 to 20 mph moving through throughout the day,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The warm temperatures, however, won’t be around long as Kansas City’s next winter storm is posed to strike on Saturday, bringing a “good deal of rainfall” to the metro.

“You’ll notice it’s pretty widespread throughout Saturday,” Countee said. “We may have enough cold air in place Saturday night into Sunday to mix in a little bit of snow showers north of I-70.”

Close to an inch of rain is possible in Kansas City, with lesser amounts expected on the southeast side of the metro. There could be flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder with the heavier rain.

Countee said on Twitter that Saturday might be a good day to stay inside and get chores done around the house.

Stay inside and get chores done around the house tomorrow. Rain will start from south to north early and will continue throughout much of the day, with a rumble of thunder possible! Rain will break up Saturday night but 1" of rain may fall area-wide by then! #fox4kc #MOwx #KSwx pic.twitter.com/C0HaZvrHHD — Alex Countee (@AlexCounteeWX) January 29, 2021

“But still, a good drink of water is what we need here in Kansas City and the surrounding areas,” Countee said. “Temperatures throughout the entire weekend over the next three days will be cooling down slowly to 36 degrees by Sunday.”

The metro area will begin warming up headed towards Groundhog Day on Tuesday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.