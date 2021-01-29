Here’s how to take the best selfies of the lighted Chiefs sign inside Union Station

Smile and say “Chiefs!”

Okay, so nobody is going to see your smile behind that mask, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t take a good selfie at the new Kansas City Chiefs lighted sign now on display at Union Station. The “Run it Back” sign there was recently updated to note that Kansas City’s favorite football team is now the AFC Champion. Again.

The Instagram-ready sign has quickly become a favorite of Chiefs fans who pose in front of it to make photos that show their love for our Super Bowl-bound heroes. The photos can be spotted all over social media.

Making a good photo of yourself or someone else in front of the sign presents some challenges though.

Where does the subject of your photo need to be so they don’t block the letters? Your friends can’t see what the lighted letters on the sign spell out if you’re blocking the view.

Another challenge is that standing in front of all those lights is sort of like having the sun to your subject’s back. Everybody knows that doesn’t always make for the best photo. You don’t want a silhouette. You wore your favorite Chiefs shirt and you want your friends to see that when you share it on Instagram, don’t you?

The lighted Chiefs sign at Union Station is a popular spot for Chiefs fans to take social media selfies but how do you take a picture without blocking the letters and silhouetting the subject? Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

How is one to overcome these technical challenges? You’re not a professional photographer with a fancy camera capable of making this masterpiece, right?

We’re here to tell you that you don’t need a fancy camera to create your masterpiece. All you need is your cellphone. That is assuming it’s a smartphone with a good camera and not a cheap flip phone like the one your dad swears by.

So now you’re saying all I need is a phone but what about all of that stuff about the lights behind and the whole silhouette thing? I’m not a professional photographer. How do I make a photo that doesn’t look like I’m appearing on camera while in witness protection?

Fortunately for you, we know a few professional photographers here at The Star. Check out our video for a step by step lesson on how to make the best photo with the sign.