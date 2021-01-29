Kansas City police say driver fleeing hit-and-run seriously injured in downtown crash

A driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run north of the river was seriously injured Thursday when he ran a red light and struck another vehicle in downtown Kansas City, police said in a news release.

The driver of a Ford Fusion allegedly fled the scene of a crash in North Kansas City, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The hit-and-run victims followed him across the Missouri River, eventually heading north on Broadway. They were a couple blocks behind him, Drake said.

At 12th Street, the driver failed to stop at a red traffic signal and crashed into an eastbound zTrip Scion, which is a ride-hailing service, she said. The Fusion then struck a traffic signal pole and the south side of a parking garage on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The driver of the Fusion was not wearing his seat belt. Police are investigating whether the driver was impaired, Drake said. The zTrip driver had non-life-threatening injuries.