Scattered chances of wintry mix in weather forecast Monday for Kansas City

The forecast Monday calls for cloudy weather but only scattered chances of precipitation in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, we’re going to be talking about a lot of cloud cover, spits, sprinkles, maybe a few pockets of flurries as well, but nothing that will be causing any major concerns here in town,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Temperatures on Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, are expected to rise into the mid-40s.

“Flurries or a wintry mix is possible this AM before we see some isolated rain chances this afternoon,” Ritter wrote on Twitter. “The best chance for coverage will be north of I-70 & mainly for the NE side of our region. Otherwise, expect a lot of cloud cover for the day.”

While the radar shows some rain activity to the northeast, the metro has only about a 20% to 30% chance of precipitation, Ritter said.

“And then tomorrow, we’ll start out with some cloud cover, and then we’ll quickly transition into a little bit of a brighter forecast during the afternoon,” she added.

Tuesday’s high temperature could creep up near 40 before dropping below freezing again overnight.

“And then the real warm-up begins mid-week before we have a couple systems to talk about heading into the weekend,” Ritter said.

Wednesday and Thursday have expected highs in the low 50s before temperatures drop into the 30s again Friday and Saturday. A wintry mix is possible this weekend.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.