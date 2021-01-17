Crime
Man dies in ‘suspicious’ Weston house fire; person of interest speaking to police
A house fire believed to be suspicious left a man dead Sunday morning in Weston, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and Weston police officers were called just before 2 a.m. to the structure fire in the 600 block of Prospect Street. Timothy Darby, 60, was found dead inside a residence there, the sheriff’s office said.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office called the fire “suspicious.” Detectives were speaking with a person of interest.
Numerous agencies, including the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, assisted at the scene of the blaze, which was more than 30 miles northwest of downtown Kansas City.
Comments