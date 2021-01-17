Man dies in ‘suspicious’ Weston house fire; person of interest speaking to police

A house fire believed to be suspicious left a man dead Sunday morning in Weston, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Weston police officers were called just before 2 a.m. to the structure fire in the 600 block of Prospect Street. Timothy Darby, 60, was found dead inside a residence there, the sheriff’s office said.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office called the fire “suspicious.” Detectives were speaking with a person of interest.

Numerous agencies, including the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, assisted at the scene of the blaze, which was more than 30 miles northwest of downtown Kansas City.