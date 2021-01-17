Kansas City metro adds 443 COVID-19 cases Sunday after global deaths exceed 2 million

The Kansas City metropolitan area added 443 COVID-19 cases Sunday as restaurant restrictions eased across the metro.

As of Sunday, 1,152 total deaths have been reported across the Kansas City metro area since the pandemic began. No additional deaths were announced Sunday.

Platte County on Friday joined Kansas City and Clay County in allowing bars, restaurants and other food establishments to remain open until midnight, rather than 10 p.m., health officials announced.

Earlier this month, Jackson County and Wyandotte County announced bars and restaurants could serve patrons until midnight and close by 12:30 a.m.

To date, at least 125,112 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the metro, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases in the Kansas City metro continues to rise. As of Sunday, it sat at 726. One week ago, it was 977. Two weeks ago, it was 872.

Johnson County tallies the greatest number of infections in the metro, at 38,842. The county has also suffered the most deaths, with 533.

Kansas City has reported 382 COVID-19 deaths and 33,674 cases to date. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’s COVID-19 data for Jackson, Clay and Platte counties does not include the cases discovered within Kansas City’s city limits.

On Sunday, Missouri reported more than 437,549 cases to date, including 6,254 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 13.9%.

Missouri has distributed 528,800 doses of the vaccine and administered 190,447 doses, according to the most recent data published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, the most recent day in which numbers were reported, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 256,134 cases, including 3,502 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 11.2%.

Kansas has distributed 263,175 doses of the vaccine and administered 97,779, according to the CDC.

Across the country, more than 23.8 million people have contracted the virus and more than 396,600 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, nearly 94.8 million people have tested positive for the virus and more than 2 million have died.