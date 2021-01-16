Storm has subsided, but cloudy skies hover in Kansas City ahead of Sunday Chiefs game

Though Friday’s storm has subsided, the Kansas City area is still under a hazardous weather outlook Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions aren’t as treacherous as Friday — when heavy snow moved into Kansas City, followed by dozens of car crashes — but the northern part of the metro may see lingering flurries or slight snow showers in late morning. No accumulation is expected.

Drivers on Interstate 35 in Johnson County were dealing with slick conditions and some blowing snow on Friday, Jan. 15, as a winter storm moved through the area. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Cloudy skies, expected through Saturday afternoon, claim the day, with a similar forecast ahead of Sunday’s Chiefs game.

The high Saturday will be 36 degrees, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“But there are a few breaks of sunshine possible later on today,” he said.

The Chiefs kick off against the Cleveland Browns at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium — where the temperature will hover near 37 degrees. Sunday will be cloudy and breezy with a high of 38.

“The wind gusts right around 30 miles an hour; wind speeds right around 15 to 20 throughout the entire game,” Countee said.

Although cold temperatures will persist this weekend, there will still be time to get outside later on, with highs rising to the upper 40s by Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

“That’s when those temperatures start warming up to the upper 40s up near 50 degrees,” Countee said. “So even though it’s January there still will be some opportunities to get outside later on.”

Headed into the work week, there will be a slight chance of rain and maybe a few snowflakes in northern Missouri.

“Sunday through Friday Northern Missouri could see an additional round of light snow or wintry mix early Sunday morning and again Monday,” the National Weather Service reports. “Only minor accumulations are anticipated.”

FOX4 reports an otherwise dry week.

“There’s not a lot in the way of moisture to work with this week,” Countee said. “Possibly another round with some snowfall on the Kansas side Friday afternoon.“

In the meantime, look for sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 50 degrees.