Missouri woman seen with broken name plate from Pelosi’s office faces federal charges

Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, was charged Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C., in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, was charged Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C., in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol. From court records

A Missouri woman was charged in federal court Friday in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, accused of possessing a wooden name plate torn from the entrance to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Emily Hernandez, of Sullivan, faces charges that include illegally entering a restricted building with intent to impede or disrupt the conduct of government and stealing or disposing of U.S. property. She was charged by a complaint in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Hernandez could not immediately be reached for comment. Sullivan, a town of 6,500, is along Interstate 44 about 60 miles southwest of St. Louis.

The documents allege that Hernandez was the woman in numerous videos and photos displaying Pelosi’s splintered name plate like a trophy. The FBI received online tips from at least three people — including Hernandez’s friends and acquaintances — saying she was the person seen in a widely circulated video by ITV News, a television network based in the United Kingdom, according to the documents.

Hernandez posted photos and videos of herself with the name plate on Snapchat and Facebook, the documents allege. In some of the photos, she’s standing in a crowd of rioters just feet away from a Virginia man wearing a shirt that says “Camp Auschwitz.”

The FBI consulted with the House of Representatives’ curator to determine the value of the Speaker’s name plate, the documents say. The curator estimated that the cost to replace the name plate would be $870.

