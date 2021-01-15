Triple shooting in Kansas City leaves one on life support, two others with gunshot wounds

Kansas City police investigate a reported triple shooting at 63rd Street and Agnes Avenue on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A police officer was at a nearby hospital when an ambulance arrived with three people with gunshot wounds. One person has life-threatening injuries, two others with serious injuries. grice@kcstar.com

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and two other persons were seriously wounded in a triple shooting Friday evening in Kansas City, police said.

Police learned about the shootings when an officer was at a nearby hospital on an unrelated matter about 5 p.m. and an ambulance arrived with three male shooting victims, said Capt. David Jackson, a police spokesman.

The officer at the hospital talked to one of the victims and determined that the shooting occurred at 63rd Street and Agnes Avenue. Details of what prompted the shootings were not immediately known.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators soon went to the scene, collected evidence and looked for possible witnesses.

Jackson said one of the victims is being kept on life support so that his organs can be donated. The second victim was listed in critical condition, and a third shooting victim had non life-threatening injuries, Jackson said.

No suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). A $25,000 reward is available for information about the shootings.

