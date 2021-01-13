Enjoy near 60 degree temps Wednesday; strong cold front to remind KC it’s winter time

It will be unseasonable warm in Kansas City Wednesday as highs are expected to climb about 20 degrees above normal, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“I hope you enjoy the warm windy conditions we will have on tap for your Wednesday as high temperatures go soaring into the upper 50s,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The March-like weather, however, won’t be with us much longer as a very strong cold front will sweep through the metro area, Bogowith said.

“That is going to knock our temperatures down steadily into the 40s for Thursday, 30s for Friday and also bring us a chance of some precipitation,” she said. “There could be a few areas where we see maybe some light rain developing but many of you staying dry.”

As the backside of the system rotates around, the Kansas City area will likely get some furies or very light snowfall, according to Bogowith’s forecast.

“Most of that is going to be on the Missouri side of state line and you could see up to an inch possible,” she said. “The wind is going to be blowing, so it’s going to be rather difficult actually to get true measurements of this with gusts above 30 to 35 mph Thursday into Friday.”

The weather for the Kansas City Chief’s playoff game versus the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium looks pretty average for this time of year with highs in the upper 30s and partly sunny skies, Bogowith said.

