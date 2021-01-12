Local

Raymore police ask for help in search for missing teen last seen Tuesday afternoon

The Raymore Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing teenager last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Riley D. Cooper, 15, is missing from the Brookside area of Raymore, police said, after he left home around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. He is 5-foot-8, weighs about 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and pants with a large black lacrosse bag.

Anyone with information should call Raymore police at 816-331-0530.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark covers breaking news as well as race and class issues for The Star. Cortlynn studied journalism and Spanish at Missouri State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service