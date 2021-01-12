Local
Raymore police ask for help in search for missing teen last seen Tuesday afternoon
The Raymore Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing teenager last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Riley D. Cooper, 15, is missing from the Brookside area of Raymore, police said, after he left home around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. He is 5-foot-8, weighs about 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses.
He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and pants with a large black lacrosse bag.
Anyone with information should call Raymore police at 816-331-0530.
