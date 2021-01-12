Detectives investigating possible skeletal remains found near Johnson County lake

Members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were investigating possible skeletal remains found near Gardner Lake, the sheriff’s department announced in a news release on Facebook.

The investigation began Monday after the sheriff’s office received a call reporting that possible skeletal remains had been found, the release said.

Patrol, crime scene investigators and detectives were on the scene Tuesday gathering evidence, the sheriff’s office said. They had yet to determine the identity of the remains or whether foul play was suspected.

The lake is near West 151st Street and South Gardner Road, north of Gardner.