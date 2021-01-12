Local

Detectives investigating possible skeletal remains found near Johnson County lake

Members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were investigating possible skeletal remains found near Gardner Lake, the sheriff’s department announced in a news release on Facebook.

The investigation began Monday after the sheriff’s office received a call reporting that possible skeletal remains had been found, the release said.

Patrol, crime scene investigators and detectives were on the scene Tuesday gathering evidence, the sheriff’s office said. They had yet to determine the identity of the remains or whether foul play was suspected.

The lake is near West 151st Street and South Gardner Road, north of Gardner.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service