After a few days of ‘pretty darn good’ weather, a cold front heads to Kansas City

After a warm couple of days, possible snow showers could be headed to the Kansas City area by the end of the week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Temperatures on Wednesday should be in the upper 50s near 60 degrees, said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star. That follows a warm Tuesday with a high of 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It was the warmest day of the month so far, the weather service said.

The high at Kansas City today was 55...making it the warmest day of January thus far. What do you say we do it again tomorrow?!? #JanuaryThaw #NightShiftAwakens — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 13, 2021

On Wednesday, skies will be slightly cloudy with more of a breeze, Lauria said.

“So it might kind of add, oh, just a little bit of a bite to the air,” Lauria said. “So it may not feel as good tomorrow afternoon but still pretty darn good for the middle part of January.”

But a cold front comes through Thursday morning. With that, a few isolated showers could move through as well, Lauria said, though he added that he thinks the day will be mostly dry with temperatures in the 40s.

The winds will continue through Friday, Lauria said.

“And there’s a little disturbance up to our north that may generate some snow showers in the area on Friday,” Lauria said. “The wind will be blowing those flakes all over the place but I can’t rule out maybe a couple of tenths of an inch here and there if you get one of those snow showers.”

Lauria said the better chances of light accumulating snow will be in northern Missouri, with a dusting to a possible inch or two.

Around the metropolitan area, he said, Kansas Citians could expect “maybe a little bit of a coating in a few areas.”

Saturday will remain cold, but temperatures will start to warm up slightly into the 30s and 40s by next week.

Temperatures around kickoff of Sunday’s Chiefs game should near 40 degrees, which is “pretty good” for this time of year, Lauria said.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP