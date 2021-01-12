‘Lovely outside’ as highs to soar into the mid-50s in Kansas City

Highs will soar into the 50s the next couple of days in Kansas City, but a change will bring cold rain and possible light snow to the metro by the end of the work week, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today we’re going to have ample sunshine and highs running between 50 and 55 degrees,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “It is going to be lovely outside for today.”

On this day in Kansas City weather history... #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/L2f7dE7jyL — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) January 12, 2021

But her forecast indicates there will be a change in weather for the second half of the week as a cold front approaches, bringing cold rain and a wintry mix for some late Thursday.

“Then on Friday, there’s a secondary little wave that will zip by bringing potential for some more snow especially from Kansas City and points east,” Ritter said, who is not really worried about measurable snowfall for the metro area. “East of here, maybe a little bit better chance.”

Although temperatures will trend a bit colder for the weekend, it looks pretty dry for the Kansas City Chief’s playoff game versus the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

