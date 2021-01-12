On Fox, Hawley doesn’t address Capitol riot, resignation calls or Trump impeachment

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, in his first televised interview since a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, only addressed the cancellation of his upcoming book even as calls grow for his censure or resignation.

In a brief, two-minute appearance with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night, Hawley said the publisher Simon & Schuster didn’t like “the exercise of free speech.”

Carlson didn’t ask about — and Hawley didn’t talk about — the pressure on him to resign, the loss of support from prominent GOP donors or the likely second impeachment of President Donald Trump later this week.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people on the left now decided that the First Amendment is something they no longer support,” Hawley said. “And I’ll just say this, Tucker, at a time of division we’ve got to rally around the things that unites us as Americans and I think the First Amendment and free speech has got to be at the top of that list.”

The First Amendment prohibits infringement on free speech by the government. Publishers are not required under the First Amendment to publish books.

Hawley has maintained a defiant posture in the week since the mob breached the Capitol, even as he has also kept a relatively low profile. A spokeswoman for the senator didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about his Fox News appearance.

“I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections,” Hawley said in a previous statement.

The political cost to Hawley’s votes to block certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in two states, even after the Capitol insurrection, has quickly mounted.

Since Wednesday, major Missouri Republican donors David Humphreys and Sam Fox have disavowed their past support, Kansas City-based Hallmark’s political arm has asked the senator to return thousands of dollars in campaign donations and senior Democratic senators have called on him to resign.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson, asked on Monday whether Hawley should resign, dodged the question.