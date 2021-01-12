Leavenworth man killed, three others seriously injured in crash on Platte County highway

A 29-year-old Leavenworth man was killed and three people were seriously injured Monday evening when a truck collided with a sedan on Missouri 45 near Farley, Missouri, according to a news release from the Platte County Sheriff’s office.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Monday on Missouri 45 highway near Farley Hampton Road, said Major Erik Holland, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The driver of a 2005 Acura sedan died at the scene. His name was not being released so that family could be notified.

Two passengers, a 35-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of a 2021 Ford F750 truck was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries. None of the injuries were believed to be life threatening, Holland said.

Investigators determined that the truck was traveling south on Missouri 45 highway when it crossed into the northbound lane and collided with the sedan, Holland said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Platte County’s Sheriff’s Office Crash Team.