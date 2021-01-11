Rain, snow could end week that starts with sunshine, warmer temps in Kansas City

The start of the work week in Kansas City is promising to bring less clouds, more sunshine and warmer temperatures, but a winter storm is brewing, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, we’re going to be dealing with more sunshine, less cloud cover and temps that will be warming into the middle 40s,” Ritter said. “For the rest of the week, we’re going to see a little bit of a warm up and then a big drop.”

Clouds are moving out leaving us with more sunshine & warmer temperatures today. Expect highs in the mid 40s! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/9w5MC9zZls — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) January 11, 2021

As a result, there may be a bit of nuisance weather headed to the metro on Thursday and Friday, she said.

“Some of the (forecast) models are a little bit more aggressive than others with maybe some rain initially on Thursday as we’re still warm, but Friday colder air is going to be funneling down in and some of the models even produce a little bit of some snowfall,” Ritter said.

With four to five days to fine tune the forecast, Ritter said she’ll be monitoring it very closely. Temperatures are expected to be dropping from near 60s on Wednesday back down into the 30s on Friday.

The weather will recover nicely for the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at 12:05 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Sunday’s high is expected to be around 40 degrees.

