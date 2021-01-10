KC metro adds 2 COVID-19 fatalities as 7-day average for deaths hits another all-time high

The Kansas City metropolitan area added 769 COVID-19 cases and two deaths Sunday as the seven-day average for deaths reached an all-time high for the second time this month.

As of Sunday, 1,476 total deaths have been reported across the Kansas City metro area since the pandemic began. Both of Sunday’s deaths were reported out of Johnson County.

The seven-day average for daily deaths now sits at 14.4, the highest it’s been since the pandemic began. The previous record was set Friday, when 14 more deaths were reported and the seven-day average was at 13.2 deaths.

This new record for Kansas City comes three days after the United States reported more than 4,000 deaths in one day from the coronavirus, the most since the pandemic began.

To date, at least 120,030 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the metro, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases in the Kansas City metro continues to rise. As of Sunday, it sat at 977. One week ago, it was 872. Two weeks ago, it was 764.

Johnson County tallies the greatest number of infections in the metro, at 36,925. The county has also suffered the most deaths, with 501.

Kansas City has reported 369 COVID-19 deaths and 32,740cases to date. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’s COVID-19 data for Jackson, Clay and Platte counties does not include the cases discovered within Kansas City’s city limits.

On Sunday, Missouri reported more than 423,320 cases to date, including 5,948 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 18.9%.

Missouri has distributed 406,150 doses of the vaccine and administered 124,721 doses, according to the most recent data published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, the most recent day in which numbers were reported, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 242,322 cases, including 3,148 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 13.2%.

Kansas has distributed 191,225 doses of the vaccine and administered 58,841, according to the CDC.

Across the country, more than 22.2 million people have contracted the virus and more than 373,300 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 89.9 million people have tested positive for the virus and more than 1.9 million have died.