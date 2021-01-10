‘Pretty nice still to get outside’: Temps in the 50s follow cold Sunday in Kansas City

Though Sunday will be a chilly one in Kansas City, a brief warm spell will soon bring highs in the 50s to the metro, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“For the rest of this afternoon, mostly cloudy, a few breaks of sunshine possible by 3 and 4 o’clock,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Sunday will warm up to about 37 degrees by the afternoon.

“And moving forward, we’re going to continue to see the warmup,” Countee said.

The temperature will go from a high of 45 Monday to a high of 51 Tuesday.

“It’ll be breezy as we see more sunshine towards Tuesday and Wednesday, but it’ll be pretty nice still to get outside,” he said.

Wednesday will be the warmest day this week, with a high around 56. Thursday will see a high in the low 50s.

Countee said a cold front headed through the metro area mid-day Thursday could bring with it the chance of some precipitation.

The temperature will drop back below freezing overnight Thursday into Friday, which has a predicted high of 37.

“It’ll be pretty windy and cold for Friday, but we do see some rebounding as we head towards next weekend,” Countee said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.