Kansas City police issue Endangered Silver Alert for man last seen Thursday on I-35

An Endangered Silver Advisory alert has been issued for a 90-year-old Kansas City man.

The Kansas City Police Department issued the alert on Saturday for Alex Bonner, who was last seen on Jan. 7,

Bonner is 6-foot-2, weighs about 197 pounds and has light purple hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was available.

Bonner left his home near East 62nd Street and South Benton Avenue on Thursday after he told a caretaker he was going to a funeral in Kansas City. He needs medications he does not have with him.

He was last seen driving a white 2014 Buick Lacrosse with Missouri license plate Gd0U9T south on Interstate 35 in Lenexa. His family pinged his location as he was headed south on Interstate 35 in Lenexa, but the device has since died, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol which also issued an alert.

Anyone who sees him or the vehicle should call 911 or Kansas City police at 816-234-5170.