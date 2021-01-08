Cloudy, cold weather to continue this weekend in KC; warmer conditions expected next week

Weather conditions in Kansas City on Saturday will remain cloudy and cold but about normal for this time of year. The high temperature should reach the middle 30s, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“Tomorrow is going to be an OK day, maybe not as sunny as today, but there’ll be some breaks in the clouds every so often,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star.

“Temperatures tomorrow should warm up to about 35 degrees, pretty close to where we should be for this time of year. Give or take a couple of degrees,” he said.

Conditions early Saturday will be cloudy and much colder with temperatures down into the 20s and 30s at daybreak.

The temperatures are expected to warm up in the middle of next week.

“A much warmer air mass begins to move towards us,” Lauria said.

It will begin on Tuesday. But especially on Wednesday, temperatures should push close to 60 degrees.

“Some of that’ll come our way ... so let’s enjoy a couple of mild days for next week,” he said.

Temperatures will begin to drop off Thursday and Friday of next week.