Stretch of cold, gray days expected as Kansas City struggles to see blue skies

A stretch of cloudy and cold winter days are expected in Kansas City as highs will hover around freezing this weekend in the metro, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, we’re going to be topping out in the lower to mid-30s for afternoon highs, but it’s going to be a pretty gray and relatively cold stretch heading through the weekend as our highs stay somewhere in the lower to mid-30s,” said Ritter.

Cold air temperatures in place this morning. And with a light wind, it feels colder! Dress warm & in layers today! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/WWNJkELINc — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) January 8, 2021

Highs typically are closer to 40 degrees for this time of year in Kansas City. The normal high for this date in the metro is 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Temperatures, however, will make a “nice little jump heading into next week,” she said.

“As our numbers start to climb, you’ll notice there will be some breaks in the clouds here and there, but it’s going to be a struggle to get full on blue skies,” Ritter said. “So in any given time, we’ll still see some cloud cover in place through at least Monday.”

By Tuesday and Wednesday, though, conditions will start to warm up as partly cloudy skies and a warmer forecast kick off next week, she said.

