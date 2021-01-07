Gray skies to continue over Kansas City, but sunnier weather on its way next week

Gray skies are going to continue across Kansas City for the next several days, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Friday will start off around 30 degrees and increase to about 33 or 34 degrees.

Highs in the 30s will continue this weekend.

“But here’s some good news,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star. “As we head towards the middle of next week — I know it’s a long ways away — but temperatures are going to surge into the 50s I think on Wednesday, and we could make a run toward 60 before some colder air from Canada comes back into the middle part of the country.”

Temperatures will be above average for this time of year with Tuesday’s high expected to hit 47 and Wednesday’s jumping to 55.

