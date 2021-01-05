Highs climb to near 50 in Kansas City, but next winter storm just around corner

The Kansas City area will see it’s warmest day of the week Tuesday as highs are expected to soar well above normal for this time of year, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We’re expecting plenty of sunshine and then eventually some clouds will roll in, as we’ll climb up to near 50 degrees this afternoon,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “It is going to feel really nice outside and we’re going to be back above average with no nuisance weather.”

The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is 38 degrees.

But that changes quickly as the metro’s next winter storm system sweeps into the area Wednesday, according to Ritter’s forecast.

“As our next storm system approaches, initially all rainfall expected, but as the day progresses colder air will start funneling in and we’ll see a switch over tomorrow evening to a wintry mix as well as some rain and perhaps even a little snow mixing in as well,” she said.

By Thursday morning, the winter weather is expected to move to the south.

“We’re setting into a quieter finish to the week, but it’s just this little midweek bump that we have to get through,” she said. “That’ll keep our temps cool as we fight clouds and as a residual of last week storm and potentially this one and keep moisture content pretty high. So plan for a pretty typical but rather gray start to January.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.