Crime
Carjacking victim shot multiple times, Kansas City police looking for two suspects
Kansas City police are searching for two people involved in a carjacking and shooting that left a victim in critical condition.
The incident took place just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the parking lot of J’s Fish and Chicken at 2831 Prospect Ave.
Two suspects attempted to rob the victim, who tried to fight them off, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department. The victim was shot multiple times. He remains in critical condition, Becchina said Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments