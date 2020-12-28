Winter storms heading towards Kansas City will bring snow Tuesday and again Thursday

Two storm systems heading towards Kansas City will bring snow this week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“It will impact the roads, the parking lots, the sidewalks. You’ll probably want to have a scraper (Tuesday),” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star. “It looks like the roads would be most impacted roughly from 7 a.m. till about 3 or 4 in the afternoon.”

A band of light snow will come up from the south before 10 a.m. Tuesday. After 10 a.m., the snow will transition to sleet. Later, the sleet will change into rain.

“We could see some moderate to heavy rain,” Lauria said. “As a matter of fact, this storm could give us more moisture than we’ve seen in over 100 days here in Kansas City.”

The high on Tuesday and Wednesday is 35. It drops to 34 on Thursday and 32 on Friday.

Another round of winter weather moves in New Years Eve and into Friday.

“That could actually be the more significant part of these two pieces,” Lauria said.

